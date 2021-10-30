OCT. 30
— Miss Roberta will read "The Hallo-Wiener" and explore the greatness of carving pumpkins during Funtime Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
— Children will explore candy corn science during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2-3 p.m. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
— The City of Clinton trick-or-treating will take place from 6-8 p.m.
— Old School Band will perform at Remington's Bar, 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
— Timber Lake Terror haunted house and trails in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, are open from 6:30-10 p.m. Admission is $12 at the door or $10 online.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at 9 p.m. for one night only. The night includes costume and dance contests. Interactive prop bags will be available for purchase as will snacks, drinks and light-up novelties. The movie is rated R; children under 17 must be accompanied by a parent or adult guardian.
— First Reformed Church at 510 15th Avenue in Fulton is having a Reformation Day event from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Lunch will be served. To RSVP call 815-589-2203 and speak to Karin in the church office.
— First Christian Reformed Church of Fulton will host Trunk-or-Treat from 6-8 p.m. The church, located at 801 15th Ave. in Fulton, will serve hot chocolate during the event.
— Prairie Hills assisted living in Clinton will host a trunk-or-treat event from 5-7 p.m. Visitors can vote for their favorite trunk designs and donate nonperishable food item for an extra treat. Prairie Hills is located at 1701 13th Ave. N.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts its 18th annual Halloween part at 9 p.m. Entertainment will be provided by DJ Beansworthy. Cash prizes will total $1,000. Awards will be given for best costume, best couple costume and most original costume. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
— The Frontier Again hosts Halloween Bash 2021 from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Cash prizes up to $1,000 will be awarded in a costume contest at midnight. Prizes and giveaways will be offered throughout the night. The Frontier Again is located at 2300 Lincoln Way in Clinton.
— From 4-6 p.m. children aged 12 and under can trick-or-treat during Treat Street at Quality Inn and Suites, 2300 Lincoln Way. A boy's bike and a girl's bike, provided by The Frontier Again and Remington's Bar, will be given away.
