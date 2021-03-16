MARCH 16
— The River Cities Quilt Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at Fulton Presbyterian Church. Deb Christopher will share the COVID quilt pattern project, and Becky Koster will share how to add a flange to a quilt. Members will share their projects. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend. Sanitary measures will be in place.
— The Nature Gallery at Rock Creek Park is open from 2-5 p.m.
— Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will donate 20% of every sale between 5 and 7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Deliver and curbside pickup are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.