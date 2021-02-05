FEBRUARY 5
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Hawks are Happenin' at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. Jessica Steines, a naturalist with Clinton County Conservation, will introduce children to a lie red-tailed hawk. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.