OCTOBER 10
— The National Alliance on Mental Illness will celebrate the National Day of Hope virtually this year. Opening ceremonies begin at 10 a.m. on the NAMI Facebook page At 10:30 a.m., NAMI groups across Iowa will begin their chosen activities and post photos of them on social media accounts with the hashtags #NAMIWalksIowa, #MentalHealthForAll and #NotAlone. Closing ceremonies will begin at 4 p.m. on the NAMI Facebook page. Officials will announce winners for raffles, the T-shirt Quilt and hashtag contests.
— Citizens First Bank hosts Shred Day from 9-11 a.m. at 1442 Lincoln Way in Clinton. Staff will do the shredding while participants stay in their cars.
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Funtime Saturday at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will celebrate Fire Prevention Month. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. and is free with a paid admission to the museum. The children's museum is located at 332 Eight Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Vernie the Lego Boost robot is back at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Children will learn how easy it is to code a robot using Lego Boost. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The 39th annual Bluegrass and Old-time Music Gathering is set for noon to 7 p.m. at Eden Valley, 1415 50th Ave., two miles south of Baldwin. The stage shows begin at noon in the main campground. The event is free.
