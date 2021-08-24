AUGUST 24
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— Streets along Camanche Avenue will have honorary names for former City Councilwoman Julie Allesee and former Clinton Herald editor Everett Streit. A ribbon-cutting for the placement of the signs is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Liberty Square. The public should gather between Camanche and Liberty Avenues east of South Fifth Street. Parking will be available to the southeast from Liberty Avenue off South Fifth Street.
— The City of Clinton will add a sign at 12th Avenue South between Camanche and Liberty Avenues designating the street Allesee Way, the City announced Tuesday.
— Clinton County Conservation will host birding cruises at 6:30 and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. Participants should bring binoculars. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up for one or both cruises.
— Clinton County Conservation will host Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park. The event is free and open to the public. Call 563-847-7202 with questions.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a Moonlight and Music Cruise at 8:30 p.m. The Blue Heron pontoon will launch from Rock Creek Park under a waxing flower moon and head out to quiet waters for an hour of home-spun acoustic music. The music will move indoor if it rains. Call 563-259-1876 to reserve a seat.
