discovery center

APRIL 20 

— Pizza Hut on North Second St. in Clinton will donate 20% of sales between 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Call 563-242-3333 to order.

— The River Cities Quilters Guild will meet at 7 p.m. at the Fulton Presbyterian Church. Quilters will view a Quilt of Valor slide show of all the QOV presented in the fall. There will also be a slide show of the 2019 quilt show. Anyone interested in fiber arts is welcome to attend. Sanitary procedures will be in place.

Tags

Trending Video