SEPT. 2
— Shiner's Run will perform at Jammin' in the Canyon at 6:30 p.m. Pickers and singers of all proficiency levels are welcome to join the performance. Shiner's run plays bluegrass, county, folk, blues and a bit of rock and roll. Performers should arrive and set up at 6 p.m. Music continues to 8 p.m. Heritage Canyon is located at 515 N. Fourth St. in Fulton, Illinois.
The Driftless Paddling Tour is a trip down the Mississippi River from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, from Allamakee to Jackson County through the driftless regions of Iowa. Today's 7-mile route will take participants through Lock and Dam 12 where they'll learn more about the lock and dam system and the wildlife along the river. The day will begin at Spruce Creek Park, two miles north of Bellevue at 9:30 a.m. Shuttling and canoes and kayaks are available. For more information, contact Jessica Wagner with Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or at jess@jacksonccb.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.