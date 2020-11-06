NOVEMBER 6
— The Clinton High School Drama Department will perform "Secret 6, A Tangled Webcast" at 7 p.m. at Vernon Cook Theatre. The performance will be live-streamed. Tickets are available at the door or in advance at https://clintonhs.booktix.com/.
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will explore farming facts and fun. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. Miss Sarah will bring her pet chicken. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
