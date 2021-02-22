FEBRUARY 22
— Day two of learning about birds at Rock Creek Park begins with a Bird Walk at 7 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., learn about passerines (songbirds) of Iowa. A feeder watch and lunch break is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., followed by the study of non-passerines of Iowa at 12:30 p.m. Learn about Midwestern raptor population trends at 2:45 p.m. and take the Bird Walk and Owl Prowl at 4 p.m.
— Pizza Hut, on Second Street in Clinton, and the Clinton County Historical Society will host a fundraiser night 5-7 p.m. Order take-out or delivery during those hours and 20% of the amount sold will go to support the museum.
