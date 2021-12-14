DEC. 14
— Music in the Loft, 6:30-8:30 p.m.., at the Eagle Point Nature Barn. This is an open acoustic jam for musicians, instrumental or vocal, of all ability levels. Musicians and spectators, all welcome to participate or just come enjoy the music. Set up starts at 6 p.m., first song at 6:30 p.m.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
