AUGUST 17
— The DeWitt Community Hospital Auxiliary Annual Blood Drive will be held from 2:30-6 p.m. at the DeWitt Community Center. For more information or to schedule an appointment call 1-800-747-5401. Wearing a mask is optional, but encouraged.
— The Summer Concert Series Tunes In Town will be held in Lincoln Park band shelter at Sixth Avenue and 11th Street in DeWitt. Food vendors will begin serving at 5 p.m. The band Vital Signs will play from 6-9 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Admission is free, but tips will be collected to pay the band.
— Pizza Hut on North Second Street in Clinton will give 20% of its sales from 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Order online of call 563-242-3333.
— Clinton County Conservation will host Creating an Angler at 6 p.m. at Malone Park. The free event is open to the public. Call 563-847-7202 with questions.
