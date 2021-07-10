JULY 10
— Timber Lake Playhouse will present "25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org/ or by calling the box office at 815-244-2035. Timber Lake Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd. in Mt Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "All Shook Up" at 7:30 p.m. at the Showboat on Riverview Drive. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will present "Pinkalicious" at 11 a.m. at the Clinton High School Vernon Cook Theater. Tickets are available at http://www.clintonshowboat.org/ and by calling the box office at 563-242-6760.
— Rain or shine, the Lyons Farmers Market starts at 8 a.m. on Main Avenue in Clinton. Vegetables, baked goods, jams, jellies, eggs, flowers and honey may be available.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open in the basement of Clinton Public Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The library is located at 306 Eighth Ave. S.
— River Arts Center is exhibiting the drawings and paintings of David and Lisa Moshure of Erie, Illinois. The Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— From 11 a.m. to noon, #52stories genealogy project will meet at the Lyons Branch Library on Main Avenue in Clinton. The project provides the inspiration patrons need to write down one story every week for a year in handwritten journals, blogs, voice or video recordings. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to register.
— The Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will present Gummy Bear experiments. The program takes place from 3-4 p.m. at 332 Eighth Ae. S. in Clinton.
— Low Moor Days continues with day two of softball. Car show registration begins at 8 p.m. and parade lineup starts at 10 a.m. by the fire station. The parade is set for 11 a.m. At noon, children's activities, including a noon magic show, begin at the city park. Face painting, balloons, fire truck rides and a cake walk will entertain the crowd. At 4 p.m., Low Moor will have a ribbon-cutting at the ballpark to celebrate recent renovations. The Low Moor Fire Department tend bar at Hunter's Sports Bar from 7-11 p.m., and Just 4 Fun Band will play for the 7 p.m. street dance. Fireworks follow at dusk. Watch it from the 100 block of Third Street.
— Eden Valley Nature Center is open 1-4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.