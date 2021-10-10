OCT. 10
— People of all ages and geocaching skill levels are welcome to join an afternoon of hiking and exploring at Prairie Creek while trying to find the geocaches. Geocachers will meet at the park pavilion, 1215 E. Summit St. in Maquoketa, at 2 p.m. GPS units will be provided, or searchers can download the app on their smart devices. This is a free, family friendly event. Contact Jackson County Conservation for more information at 563-652-3783 or jen@jacksonccb.com.
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events with a chainsaw artist from 1-4 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
