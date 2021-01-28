JANUARY 28
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
James Stuit, 77, of Low Moor, passed away Wednesday at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House - Bettendorf. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Dale H. Sebens, 94, of Clinton, passed away, Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at MercyOne - Clinton. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Rick Temple, of Fulton, IL died Jan. 20, 2021. A public visitation will be held from 4-7 PM on Thursday, Jan. 28th at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Fulton. Bosma-Renkes Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
