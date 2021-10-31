OCT. 31
— St. Paul Lutheran Church's monthly community meal begins at 5:30 p.m. The meal is carry-out only and free to everyone. Meals should be picked up curbside at 715 S. Third St in Clinton. The menu includes beans and weenies casserole, cornbread, fruit salad, dessert and a drink. Visit the church's website, http://www.saintpaulclinton.org, to RSVP, or call the church at 563-242-1402 before noon Oct. 31.
— Immanuel Lutheran Church in Charlotte will host its annual fundraising supper from 3-7 p.m. The menu for the drive-thru meal will include roast beef, pork, mashed potatoes, gravy, creamed peas and carrots, homemade dressing, salads and desserts. Tickets are available at First Central State Bank in Goose Lake. Cost is $12 for adults, $7 for children 5 to 12 and preschoolers are free.
