OCT. 6
— The American Countess, little sister to the American Queen, will visit Clinton between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
— Clinton County Conservation will host Building Better Birders Eco Cruises at 7 and 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park. World-class birder Kelly McKay will lead this free class for people wanting to improve their birding. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up for one or both cruises.
— Clinton County Conservation will conduct a star walk at 6:30 p.m. at McAndrews Wildlife Area. Participants should meet at the parking lot and shuttle to the open hilltops. Call 563-357-0759 for more info and registration.
— Felicia Finley stars at Patsy Cline in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of A Closer Walk with Patsy Cline, at 2 p.m. and at 7:30 p.m. at the playhouse in Mt. Carroll. For Tickets, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or go online at www.timberlakeplayhouse.org.
— The Sawmill Museum celebrates its 10th anniversary events, sawing logs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The museum is located at 2231 Grant St. in Clinton.
— Hook's Pub and Grill hosts Bars Wars Trivia from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m. Hook's is located at 318 N. Fourth St.
