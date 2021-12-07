DEC. 7
— Stonecroft "After Five", 6:30 p.m., at Triple Play Banquet & Bowl, 1601 Ninth Ave., Fulton, Illinois. Cost of dinner is $12. All women of the area are invited to attend. Judy Dagraedt from Ottawa, Illinois will sing and lead sing-along Christmas carols. She is also the inspirational speaker and will talk on "Peace in the Midst Turmoil." Phone for reservations and cancellations to Carolene Sterenberg at (309) 887 4097 or Ruth Huizenga at (309) 659 2175 by Dec. 5.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Festival of Trees, 4 to 6 p.m., Clinton County Historical Society, 601 S. First St., Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.