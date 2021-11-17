NOV. 17
— The Fulton Red Hats group will meet at the Candlelight Restaurant in Clinton at 12:30 p.m. After lunch board games will be offered for those wishing to participate.
— The Lyons Reads Book Club will meet from 5-6:30 p.m. at Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St. in Clinton. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for November.
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Clinton Community College is exhibiting the abstract paintings of Clinton artist Gabi Torres in the CCC Library Art Gallery, 1000 Lincoln Blvd. in Clinton through the fall semester. The public may view the artwork during college library hours from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
— Hook's Pub and Grill, at 318 N. Fourth St. in Clinton, hosts Bars Wars Trivia night from 7-9 p.m. The kitchen is open until 8 p.m.
— River Arts Center hosts its annual membership show, displaying art created by members of the Clinton Art Association. The show continues through Dec. 24. River Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
