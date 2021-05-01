MAY 1
— The Early American Crafters will have a May Day Celebration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois.
— Heritage Canyon in Fulton, Illinois will welcome May with Professor B-3 bubbles, a petting zoo, live music, May baskets, Native American flute playing and beading, popcorn and ice cream from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visitors who want to ride the Jolly Trolly to the Canyon should park at CrossView Church on 14th Avenue.
— Children will make May baskets and learn about May Day traditions during Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— From 3-4 p.m., children will celebrate the 90th anniversary of the opening of the Empire State Building. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. During the Saturday Special program, children will build their own skyscrapers with Miss Michelle.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts Wapsi Paddle Trip #1 at 11:30 AM. Participants will launch from Sherman Park and paddle to Allen’s Grove Park, a 10-mile trip passing beautiful rock outcrops and sand beaches. This is not a float. Participants will have to paddle. Everyone must wear legal life vests and stay in site of the group while on the water. Call Chuck at 563-357-0759 to reserve equipment, for more details and to register.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Wildflower Walk at 10 a.m. at Sherman Park. Participants will meet at the shelter and hike about 3/4 of a mile along the bluff searching for favorite spring blooms. Call 563-357-0759 for details and registration.
— Clinton County Conservation will host Trivia Night at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park. Doors open at 6 p.m. Rock Creek. The fundraiser will support Friends of Rock Creek and Fishing Has No Boundaries which hosts an annual fishing event for the disabled. Admission to Trivia Night is $15 per player or $60 for a table of six. Register at mycountyparks.com or call or text 563-212-0955.
— River Arts Center's exhibit "Exotic Places... Where Would You Go?" asks visitors where they would go if they could go anywhere in the world. Items on display through June 12 include a spear from Eswatini and walking stick from Burkina Faso, photos of Australia, a crossbow and arrows from Vietnam and art from Thailand. River Arts Center, at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, is open from 1-4 p.m.
