FEBRUARY 9
— Children can make circular rugs or seat pads during Hula Hoop and T-shirt Loom Day at Eden Valley Nature Center. Children should bring old T-shirts and hula hoops or buy them from Clinton County Conservation at the Nature Center for $10. Call or text 563-212-0955 to reserve a time. Eden Valley Nature Center is located at 1415 50th Ave. near Baldwin.
— From 5-7 p.m., food sales at Pizza Hut, 1616 N. Second Street in Clinton, will earn money for Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Carry-out and delivery orders qualify for the fundraiser.
