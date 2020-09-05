SEPTEMBER 5
— The artwork of Diane Guntzel and Bonnie Hufford is on display at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. River Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Social distancing should be observed.
— The Stockwells will perform at NelsonCorp Field at 7 p.m. The entry gate located on Sixth Avenue North closest to the Picnic Garden will be open at 6 p.m. The concert is free. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to use on the grass-bermed area.
