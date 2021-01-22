JANUARY 22
— Funtime Friday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature Arctic Animal Yoga. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at the children's museum, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Funtime Friday is designed for young children but anyone may attend. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
