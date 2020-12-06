DECEMBER 6
— Hope City Church of Clinton will host a worship service at the Lyons Cultural Center, formerly St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Masks will be required, and worshipers should physically distance themselves from people not in their own households. The building is unheated and has no water this time of year, so bathrooms will be unavailable.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 5-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
— Intuitive Psychic Medium Charity will offer readings at Peaceful River Creations, 516 S. First St. in Clinton, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Appointments are suggested, but walk-ins are welcome, as time allows. A love offering of $15.00 is suggested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.