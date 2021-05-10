MAY 10
— Friends of the Library bookstore is open on the lower level of Clinton Public Library, 306 Eight Ave. S., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rain showers early becoming more intermittent for the afternoon. High 61F. W winds shifting to NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: May 10, 2021 @ 4:02 am
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dorothy A. Langrehr, 90 of Clinton, passed away Friday, May 7th at Prairie Hills in Clinton. Graveside services will be held at Clinton Lawn Cemetery. Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit Dorothy's obituary at www.papefh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.