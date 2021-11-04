NOV. 4
— The Kindred Spirits exhibit at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. South in Clinton, ends this week. The Arts Center is open from 1-4 p.m.
Sandra "Sandy" David, 65 of Clinton, passed away Sunday, October 31st. Cremation rites have been accorded with no services planned at this time. The Pape Funeral Home is assisting the family. See her full obituary at www.papefh.com
