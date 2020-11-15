NOVEMBER 15
— River Cities Tennis Association will host a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 315 Fourth Ave. South in Clinton. Local crafters and artisans will share their talents, and the public can purchase items for the holiday season. Social-distancing and sanitization protocols will be in place. Face masks are encouraged. Visit https://www.loc8nearme.com/iowa/clinton/river-cities-tennis-and-pickleball-complex/6006610/ for more information.
— Scott for Tots is collecting toys for Holiday Network's toy drive. Donate a new, unwrapped toy or gift for children aged 1-15, coats, hats, gloves and boots before December 12 to Billion Auto, Clinton Printing, Hometown Cash Advance, Iron Horse Fitness, Mediacom, RSP or Ruhl & Ruhl. Applications to receive the gift items are available at RSVP and Information, Referral Assistance Services at 415 S. Third St. in Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.