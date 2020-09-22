SEPTEMBER 22
— Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation will conduct a guided walk through remnant and reconstructed prairie at 6 p.m. Hamilton will share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators. Wear good walking shoes, long pants, and dress for the weather. Practice social distancing while participating. Registration is required. Call Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or email tony@jacksonccb.com for information or to register. The Hamilton Prairie is located northeast of Maquoketa across the street from Codfish Hollow Barnstormers. Travel one mile north of Maquoketa on Highway 62, turn right (east) on 35th Street, turn left (north) on 288th Ave, travel 1/4 mile to the gate.
— Clinton Community Leaders and the University of Iowa College of Public Health will have a community-wide forum about improving employee and family health from 7:30-9 a.m. The event will take place virtually. To attend, register for the Zoom meeting at this site: https://www.public-health.uiowa.edu/bln-community-forum-registration/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.