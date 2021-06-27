JUNE 27
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre presents "Smokey Joe's Cafe" at 8 p.m. at Riverview Bandshell. Order tickets at https://ci.ovationtix.com/35554 or call the box office at 563-242-6760 between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday or noon to 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
— Timber Lake Playhouse will perform the musical "Pippin" at 2 p.m. Tickets area available at https://www.timberlakeplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 8215 Black Oak Rd, Mount Carroll, Illinois.
— Clinton County Conservation hosts a Good Morning Cruise at 9 a.m. at Rock Creek Park in Camanche. Call 563-259-1876 to sign up.
— Clinton County Consesrvation conducts Wapsi Paddle Trip #2 at noon at Allen’s Grove Park in Scott County. This is a 10-mile trip passes rock outcrops and sand beaches. Participants will have have to paddle. This is not a float . Participants must wear a legal floatation devises and stay in sight of the group while on the water. Meet at the boat ramp. Call Chuck at 563-357-0759 to reserve equipment and register.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.