AUGUST 26
— Clinton Moose Lodge will host a blood drive from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in the ballroom at 1936 Lincoln Way. Call Leanne Smith at 563-357-1475, email leannemsmith59@gmail.com or visit www.bloodcenter.org to schedule an appointment. Appointments and masks are required.
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
— The Northwest Illinois Film Office will host its first Northwest Illinois Film Festival at 8 p.m. at the Midway Drive-In Theatre , 91 Palmyra Rd. in Sterling, Illinois. Gate opens at 7 p.m.
