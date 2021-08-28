AUGUST 28
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "Ain't Misbehavin'" at 7:30 p.m. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
— River Arts Center will exhibit the photography of Tamra Lampe and Karla Trude of Clinton through Sept. 18. Located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton, River Arts Center is open 1-4 p.m.
— Funtime Friday will teach children shadow art. Children will work with light to cast shadows toward toys and trace the toys. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— From 2-3 p.m., engineer Michelle Kelley will help children build with Legos at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
