APRIL 11
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. The artists will be hosting a reception at the Arts Center from 1-3 p.m.
— Barbara Huenke will share her journey in using herbs for making salves and other products at 2 p.m. Participants will make their own sample salve using herbs, oils and beeswax during this class at the Hurstville Interpretive Center. Cost is $5. Registration is required and space is limited. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jess@jacksonccb.com.
— Northeast High School students will perform "South Pacific" at 2 p.m. Tickets will be sold for pods of two, four or six people up to a total of about 200 people. No tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase tickets, call 563-577-2249 ext. 1501.
— The Clinton High School Drama Department will present "The Drowsy Chaperone." Catch this parody of American musical comedy from the 1920s either in-person or live streaming at 2 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through www.showtix4u.com/events/clintonhs or at the door the day of. People who purchase tickets for the live stream will be sent a link and code for the live stream.
