JANUARY 18
— St. Mark's United Methodist Church will host a blood drive from 2:30-6:30 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall. The church is located at 808 Third St. in Camanche. To donate, contact Alice Srp at 563-259-1061 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use code 1450 to locate the drive. Appointments and masks are required.
— Pizza Hut and L’Arche Clinto team up for fundraising. From 5-7 p.m., L'Arche Clinton will receive 20% of sales at the 1616 N. Second St. Pizza Hut in Clinton. Call 563-242-3333 to place an order for pick-up or carryout.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.