JUNE 6
— The Savanna Museum and Cultural Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. at 406 Main St. in Savanna, Illinois.
— Clinton Symphony Orchestra will host its annual Pops Concert at 6:30 p.m. in Clinton Riverview Park. Listeners should bring their own refreshments and chairs and blankets for seating. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to U.S. Bank at 405 S. Third St. in Clinton.
— Fishing is free for Iowa residents at Clinton County Conservation parks.
— Spring Valley Reformed Church, 10960 Spring Valley Road in Fulton, welcomes Hearts Of Faith to its outdoor stage at 6 p.m. A free will offering will be taken.
