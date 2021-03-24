Midwest Pets Photo

Midwest Pets for Life recently moved into a new location on Fourth Avenue South in Clinton.

 By John Rohlf jrohlf@clintonherald.com

MARCH 24 

— The Lyons Read Book Club will meet from 4:45-6:15 p.m. This book club is relaxed with fun conversations about books and authors. Members each read their own books and discuss them with the group. This will be a contactless meeting using a phone or computer. Call 563-242-5355 for details and to sign up for March.

— Billie Davids and Greg Steele exhibit their paintings at River Arts Center in Clinton. The Arts Center, located at 229 Fifth Ave. S., is open 1-4 p.m.

— Midwest Pets for Life will gives tours of its new building from 5-7 p.m. Now located at 129 Fourth Ave. S. in Clinton, Midwest Pets will answer questions, introduce visitors to adoptable animals and provide refreshments during the tours.

