DECEMBER 24
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
— Fulton First Christian Reformed Church, 801 15th Ave. in Fulton, will conduct a Christmas Eve service at 6:30 p.m.
