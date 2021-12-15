DEC. 15
— The Volunteer Educators at the Windmill Cultural Center in Fulton, Illinois, will host Wild Winter Wednesday. At 9 a.m., residents can enjoy coffee, tea and mill treats. At 9:20, Wide River Winery will be featured. The Cultural Center is disability accessible. The program is free and open to the public. If River Bend Schools are closed due to weather, Windmill programs are cancelled also. For more information visit the Windmill Cultural Center Facebook page or call 815-589-3671.
— The Symphony of Lights, 6 to 9 p.m. in Clinton's Eagle Point Park. Admission prices are $8 per car up to 10 people and $2 per person for vehicles over 10 people.
— Lyons Reads Book Club, 5-6:30 p.m., Hy-Vee Market Grille, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton. Call 242-5355 for details and to sign up for December.
— CrossView Church, 705 14th Ave., Fulton, Illinois, will host a free community meal from 5:30-6:15 p.m. The menu is meat loaf, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and fruit dessert. If River Bend School District in Fulton is canceled because of a weather issue, the meal also will be canceled.
