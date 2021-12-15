Clinton, IA (52732)

Today

Rain showers this morning, then remaining overcast and windy during the afternoon hours. Record high temperatures expected. High 69F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy. Showers and thunderstorms early. Then becoming mostly clear after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 33F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%.