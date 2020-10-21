OCTOBER 21
— Friends of the Library Bookstore is open 1-5 p.m. at Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The River Arts Center welcomes Keeping you Sewing's Quilt the Town which features quilts and textiles by local artists and students of local schools. Quilts from River Cities Quilt Guild and Material Girlz Quilting Group are part of the exhibit. River Arts Center is located at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton and is open from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Admission is free.
