OCTOBER 5
— Ten percent of the price of all carry-out orders at Pizza Ranch from 5-8 p.m. will benefit Clinton High School Special Olympics. Pizza Ranch is located at 1347 11th St. NW in Clinton.
A native of Centerville, Winona comes to the Clinton Herald after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Dan Soto, 73, died October 1, 2020, at University Hospital, Iowa City. Visitation 4:00 until 7:00 Tuesday at Schultz Funeral Home, DeWitt. Graveside Service 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at Pine Hill Cemetery, Bliedorn. Complete obituary www.schultzfuneralhomes.com.
SAVANNA [mdash] Donald James Sites, loving Husband, Father and Grandfather, and lifelong resident of Savanna, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the age of 77. Don suffered a sudden stroke in August and was being cared for at Allure Nursing Center in Mt. Carroll. Friends may visit w…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.