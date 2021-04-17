APRIL 17
— Chicago Comedy Showcase comes to Wild Rose Casino and Resort. Presented by Wild Rose and TeeHee's Comedy Club, Chicago comedians will take the stage at 7 p.m. Cost is $10 per person. Social distancing will be enforced.
— State Sen. Chris Cournoyer, and Reps. Norlin Mommsen and Mary Wolfe will discuss this legislative session during a virtual Legislative Coffee and Conversation from 9:30-11 a.m. Links will be posted at www.dewittiowa.org and on Facebook.
— Children can catch a rainbow during Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center. Experiments with light and prisms begin at 10:30 a.m. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. The program is free with a paid admission to the children's museum.
— During the Saturday Special at the Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will discover rainbows in Skittles. The program is from 3-4 p.m. The Discovery Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The L'Arche Clinton online auction continues. Log on to 32auctions.com/larcheclinton and register as a bidder to start shopping. Bidders will be notified when they are outbid. Items must be picked up by winning bidders by Friday, April 23 at the L'Arche Clinton office, 715 S. third St., lower level of St. Paul Lutheran Church. Items can be shipped at the expense of the buyer. Bidding ends at 11 p.m. April 18.
