AUGUST 12
— Todd Striley and the Noize will play at Four Square Park in Lyons from 5-7 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, and coolers and enjoy music while shopping the Farmer's Market and socializing. The event is free. Sponsors are 1st Gateway Credit Union, Citizens First Bank and the Lyons Business and Professional Association.
— Lyons Farmers Market begins at 4 p.m. at Lyons FourSquare Park at Main Avenue and Roosevelt Street in Clinton. Open until 7 p.m. or until all items are sold.
