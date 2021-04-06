APRIL 6
— Join Ray Hamilton and Jackson County Conservation for a guided walk through the high-quality Hamilton prairie at 6 p.m. Hamilton will share his knowledge of prairie plants and native pollinators. Wear walking shoes and long pants and dress for the weather. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance and participants are asked to practice social distancing. Parking is located on 288th Street, Maquoketa, across the street from Codfish Hollow Barnstormers. For more information or to sign up, contact Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or tony@jacksonccb.com.
— Woodcock "Sky Dance is set for 7:30 p.m. at Sherman Park's north entrance. Led by Clinton County Conservation, participants will look and listen for woodcock performing their unique courtship display in the sky and on the ground.
