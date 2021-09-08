SEPT. 8
— The Connection will perform for Market Music at Lyons Four Square Park at 5 p.m. Shop the farmers market, bring a lawn chair and listen to music. The music is provided by Clinton Public Library and paid for by sponsors.
— CrossView Church (formerly Second Reformed Church) in Fulton will host a free community meal at 5:30 p.m. The menu includes burgers, hot dogs, baked beans, chips and desserts. CrossView is located i705 14th Ave.
— Camanche firefighters will collect money in the parking lot of city hall and the parking lot of the fire department itself from 4-7 p.m. for muscular dystrophy research.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.