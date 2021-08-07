AUGUST 7
— Children will make lemon volcanos during the Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center from 3-4 p.m. The Center is located at 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— TempAssociates hosts a hiring event from 8 a.m. to noon at 1801 S. 21st St., Suite B in Clinton. Positions are available in Camanche, Clinton, DeWitt and Maquoketa in Iowa and in Fulton,Morrison, Savanna and Thomson in Illinois.
— Children are invited to Feed the Elephants at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center at 10:30 a.m. The program is free with paid admission to the museum. The Discovery Center is located at 3332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— The Camanche Historical Museum and Genealogy Office will host a free open house for the public, with free Ice cream, cookies and brownies from 1-4 p.m.. The museum is located at 1307 South Washington Blvd. Stop in and view some of the great historic displays that highlight Comanche’s past history.
— Clinton Area Showboat Theatre will perform "Constellations" at 7:30 p.m. This spellbinding, romantic journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. Tickets are available at the box office and online at clintonshowboat.org. The box office is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 4 p.m. Visit in person at 3030 Riverview Dr., or call 563-242-6760 or email boxoffice@clintonshowboat.org.
— Timber Lake Playhouse in Mt. Carroll, Illinois, will present "The Robber Bridegroom" at at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. A rousing, comical Southern fairytale from the Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "Driving Miss Daisy," "Bridegroom" is one of the only genuine bluegrass scores ever heard in a Broadway musical. Masks will be required indoors but are optional outdoors for fully-vaccinated patrons. Tickets are available at timberlakeplayhouse.org. For assistance, call the box office at 815-244-2035.
