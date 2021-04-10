APRIL 10
— Speak Out Against Suicide is hosting its annual Suicide Awareness Gala. This year, due to COVID limiting in-person attendance, organizers have added additional participation options. While in-person tickets are sold out, there are still several options to be a part of the Gala. Silent auction items are available to the public via Bidpal. More information on this can be found on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/1049469728862253. Similarly, information for obtaining a proxy to bid on live auction items the night of the event is also available on the event page. Following the conclusion of the live auction portion of the event, Jackson Snelling from American Idol will be giving a performance. Doors will be open to the public from 9 to 10:30 p.m. for his performance.
— Day 2 of Building Better Birders and Citizen Scientists Workshop, 5:30 a.m. Goose Lake, northwest parking lot on 350th Avenue. Day two is a bird watching walk and Sandhill Crane Count. Call (563) 847-7202 to sign up.
— Run/Walk Club, 9 a.m., Rock Creek. Rock Creek is a great place to get outside to run or walk. Waterfront property along the backwaters of the Mississippi is relatively quiet with an abundance of wildlife along with nice flat roads/trails. There will be a map provided with distances so you can customize how far you want to go.
— The Friends of the Library bookstore is open from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. in the basement of the Clinton Public Library, 306 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton.
— Artists Billie Davids and Greg Steele are exhibiting their artwork at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. View the show from 1-4 p.m.
— Navigate and explore Prairie Creek Recreation Area with a compass at 1 p.m. Learn orienteering basics with a county naturalist and then head to the woods to complete the orienteering course at the park. This event is free, open to all ages, and registration is required. Dress for the weather, wear long pants, and practice social distancing. Prairie Creek Recreation Area is located at 1215 E. Summit Street, Maquoketa. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at 563-652-3783 or jess@jacksonccb.com.
— United States Penitentiary will conduct a job fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Majestic Pines in Thomson, Illinois.
— Northeast High School students will perform "South Pacific" at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets will be sold for pods of two, four or six people up to a total of about 200 people. No tickets will be sold at the door. To purchase tickets, call 563-577-2249 ext. 1501.
— The Clinton High School Drama Department will present "The Drowsy Chaperone." Catch this parody of American musical comedy from the 1920s either in-person or live streaming at 7 p.m. Tickets may be purchased through www.showtix4u.com/events/clintonhs or at the door the day of. People who purchase tickets for the live stream will be sent a link and code for the live stream.
— This week during Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center, children will want to wear their rain boots and bring their umbrellas to hear a story about rainy springtime weather. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. an will include a craft to take home. Participation is free with regular museum admission. Masks are required.
— During the Saturday Special program, from 3 -4 p.m. at Felix Adler Children's Discovery center, children will learn about gases and vapors as they make a cloud in a jar. The program is geared for school-aged children although all ages are welcome.
