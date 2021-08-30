AUGUST 30
— Residents living in and around Clinton can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic conditions with screenings by Life Line Screening. Church of the Open Door will host this community event at 816 13th Ave. North in Clinton. Special package pricing starts at $149, but consultants will work with clients to create a package that is right for each person based on age and risk factors. Call 1-877-237-1287 or visit www.lifelinescreening.com. Pre-registration is required.
— The Driftless Paddling Tour is a trip down the Mississippi River from Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, from Allamakee to Jackson County through the driftless regions of Iowa. Today, participants will paddle Allamakee County from New Albin to Lansing, a 10-mile trip. For more information, email Kaytlan with Dubuque County Conservation at kaytlan.moeller@dubuquecounty.us.
