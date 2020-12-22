DECEMBER 22
— Santa will be at the Camanche Holiday House from 5-7 p.m. in Central Park in Camanche.
— Faith Lutheran Church in Andover will host a live nativity scene from 5-6 p.m. The church is located at 1364 Washington St. in Andover. The church requests that visitors bring food donations for local charitable organizations.
— The Symphony of Lights is open at Eagle Point Park from 6-9 p.m. Drive through 1.1 miles of light displays for $8 per car or $2 per person for vehicles carrying more than 10 people. Presented by the Clinton Jaycee Foundation, the Symphony of Lights is open nightly through Dec. 30. Eagle Point Park is located off of U.S. Highway 67 on the north end of Clinton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.