JANUARY 23
— DIY outdoors will host an ice fishing tournament at Fulton Harbor Marina from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pay out is 100%, and a side pot will be given for the biggest fish in any species. The cost is $25 per person. Registration begins at 6 a.m.
— Funtime Saturday at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will feature Arctic Animal Yoga. The program begins at 10:30 a.m. at the children's museum, 332 Eighth Ave. S. in Clinton. Funtime Saturday is designed for young children but anyone may attend. The program is free with a paid admission to the Discovery Center.
— The Saturday Special at Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center will challenge children to build with Legos under the direction of a real engineer. The program will take place from 3-4 p.m. at the Discovery Center, 332 Eighth Ave. S., in Clinton.
— River Arts Center is showing the photography of Mic Barnes and the watercolor paintings of Martha Hayes in an exhibit called Nature’s Palette. The Art Center is open from 1-4 p.m. at 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton.
