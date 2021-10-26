OCT. 26
— The Pizza Hut at 1616 N. Second St. in Clinton will donate a portion of its sales from 5-7 p.m. to Felix Adler Children's Discovery Center.
Senior Staff Writer
A native of Centerville, Winona joined the Clinton Herald in November 2018 after writing for the Ottumwa Courier for two years.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Betty J. Vogel, 94, of Clinton, passed away, Sunday at OSF Richard Owens Hospice House - Peoria, Illinois. Arrangements are pending at the Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.