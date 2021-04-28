APRIL 28
Clinton Community College’s Maquoketa Center will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The Maquoketa Center and its Advanced Manufacturing Center are located at 501 W. Washington St., next to Maquoketa High School.Instructors and staff will provide tours of the building and answer questions about programs and classes. The center offers college classes for those straight out of high school as well as older adults who have been away from the classroom for a few years.
Clinton County Conservation will host the Full Pink Moon Hike at 6:30 p.m. at Eden Valley. A naturalist will guide a hike along Bear Creek Trail as participants watch the rising moor and other sites, sounds and sensations of a string evening. Numbers are limited. Call 563-357-0759 to reserve a spot.
