AUGUST 27
— The artwork of Terry Rathje is on display at Clinton Community College Bickelhaupt Arboretum, 340 S. 14th St. in Clinton through the month of August. The arboretum is open from dawn to dusk daily.
— A sunset cruise begins at 7 p.m. at Rock Creek Park near Camanche. Registration for these free cruises are required. Call the Eco Center at 563-259-1876 to reserve a spot.
— The artwork of Diane Guntzel and Bonnie Hufford is on display at River Arts Center, 229 Fifth Ave. S. in Clinton. River Arts Center is open Wednesdays through Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Admission is free. Social distancing should be observed.
